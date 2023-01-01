Chicken caesar salad in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville
|Caesar Salad with Chicken Strips
|$14.99
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
Jumpin' Jax House of Food - Downtown
20 W Adams Street, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.99
Romaine lettuce & shredded parmesan cheese tossed in our house-made Caesar dressing, croutons, & grilled chicken.
More about Pizza Bella - 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1
Pizza Bella - 9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1
9210 San Jose Blvd Ste 1, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Chicken and homemade Croutons
More about The Local
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$15.00
grilled chicken, crisp leaf lettuce, herb croutons, sunflower seeds & Parmesan cheese
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville North
11565 N Main St, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$0.00
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.