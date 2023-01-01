Veggie tacos in Jamaica Plain
Jamaica Plain restaurants that serve veggie tacos
More about Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
Chilacates - Centre St - Jamaica Plain
658 Centre St, Jamaica Plain
|VEGGIES TACO PLATE
|$13.99
3 Fresh handmade corn tortillas + side of rice & beans + onions + cilantro + radish
More about The Purple Cactus -
The Purple Cactus -
674 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.25
Fresh mixed lettuces, cilantro-lime vinaigrette, shredded carrots, brown rice, simmered black beans, salsa fresca, & yellow corn chips