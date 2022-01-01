Cinnamon rolls in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
More about Maggies Cafe
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.25
cream cheese frosted goodness!
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Grilled Cinnamon Roll
|$5.69
|grilled cinnamon roll
|$4.69
|Grilled Cinnamon Roll
|$5.50
our classic cinnamon roll, sliced and grilled to crispy, melty perfection, topped with icing and served with fresh fruit