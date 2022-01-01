Cinnamon rolls in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$4.25
cream cheese frosted goodness!
More about Maggies Cafe
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cinnamon Roll$5.69
grilled cinnamon roll$4.69
Grilled Cinnamon Roll$5.50
our classic cinnamon roll, sliced and grilled to crispy, melty perfection, topped with icing and served with fresh fruit
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown

