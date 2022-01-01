Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve coleslaw

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coleslaw 1.99$1.99
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fish Express image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN

Fish Express

620 Riverview Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Lg Coleslaw$4.69
Sm Coleslaw$1.19
More about Fish Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Chicken Nuggets

Hash Browns

Cappuccino

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Pancakes

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston