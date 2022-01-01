Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

1908 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)
Takeout
9. Grilled Chicken Breast$1.00
Oven baked sub with grilled chicken, provolone cheese, kazoopyssauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Breast 4.00$4.00
More about Fletcher's Pub
Consumer pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

8126 W Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$1.00
Oven baked sub with grilled chicken, provolone cheese, kazoopyssauce, lettuce and tomato.
More about Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast Wrap$11.50
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Grilled chicken breast, green pepper, onion, and cheese. Served with lettuce, diced tomato, sour cream, and salsa.
More about The Rooster's Call

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Pineapple Pizza

Nachos

Greek Salad

Reuben

Tossed Salad

Cheese Fries

Cake

Garlic Parmesan

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston