Hot chocolate in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Item pic

 

Maggiescafeandcatering.com

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$2.50
More about Maggiescafeandcatering.com
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery image

 

Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.89
More about Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

