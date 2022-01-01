Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve waffles

Item pic

 

Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle$6.75
large round Belgium style waffle choice of toppings or plain
More about Maggies Cafe
Nina's Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Waffle$4.95
More about Nina's Cafe
Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Waffle$12.99
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
More about Fletcher's Pub
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Waffle$10.50
Waffle$8.00
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$6.69
Boston Cream Waffle$9.39
More about The Rooster's Call

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Steak Calzones

Sliders

Huevos Rancheros

Club Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Carrot Cake

Hash Browns

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portage

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston