Waffles in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve waffles
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|Waffle
|$6.75
large round Belgium style waffle choice of toppings or plain
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|Plain Waffle
|$4.95
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Chicken & Waffle
|$12.99
Homemade Belgian waffles topped and baked with our signature jalapeno cream cheese, cheddar jack cheese and a crispy fried chicken breast. Served with maple syrup for dipping.
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Vegan Waffle
|$10.50
|Waffle
|$8.00