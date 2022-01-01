French toast in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crows Nest

816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Toast 1 Slice$5.00
Fourth Coast bioche french toast
Banana Nut Bread French Toast 1 Slice$5.50
banana walnut bread, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
Amaretto Pecan French Toast 2 Slices$8.00
brioche. monin amaretto syrup, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
Maggies Cafe

3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$6.75
cinnamon swirl bread french toast your choice of quantity
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery

7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Slices French Toast$5.49
French Toast$10.39
four slices of our homemade oatmeal bread dipped in sweet egg batter, served with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
1 Slice French Toast$3.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nina's Cafe

1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.5 (506 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$6.95
Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Very Berry French Toast$10.50
Banana, Pecan and Caramel Pancakes or French Toast$10.50
French Toast$8.00
