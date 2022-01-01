French toast in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve french toast
Crows Nest
816 S. Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo
|French Toast 1 Slice
|$5.00
Fourth Coast bioche french toast
|Banana Nut Bread French Toast 1 Slice
|$5.50
banana walnut bread, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
|Amaretto Pecan French Toast 2 Slices
|$8.00
brioche. monin amaretto syrup, cinnamon cream syrup, pecan, whipped cream
Maggies Cafe
3290 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo
|French Toast
|$6.75
cinnamon swirl bread french toast your choice of quantity
Rykse and Co. Market and Eatery
7141 West Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|2 Slices French Toast
|$5.49
|French Toast
|$10.39
four slices of our homemade oatmeal bread dipped in sweet egg batter, served with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage
|1 Slice French Toast
|$3.49
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nina's Cafe
1710 West Main St, Kalamazoo
|French Toast
|$6.95