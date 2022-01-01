Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo restaurants
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Fletcher's Pub image

 

Fletcher's Pub

6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Fletcher's Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Fletcher's Pub

3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.1 (541 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom & Swiss Burger$11.99
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
Theo & Stacy's Downtown image

 

Theo & Stacy's Downtown

234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.6 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger$13.00
The Rooster's Call image

HAMBURGERS

The Rooster's Call

6050 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
Takeout
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.59
Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
