Mushroom burgers in Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
More about Fletcher's Pub
Fletcher's Pub
6946 W. Q Ave., Kalamazoo
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
More about Fletcher's Pub
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Fletcher's Pub
3013 Oakland Dr, Kalamazoo
|Mushroom & Swiss Burger
|$11.99
A delicious half pound patty served on top of lettuce, onion, and tomato and topped with fresh sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese. Served with french fries and a pickle spear.
More about Theo & Stacy's Downtown
Theo & Stacy's Downtown
234 W. Michigan Ave, Kalamazoo
|Bacon, Mushroom and Swiss Burger
|$13.00