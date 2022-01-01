Cornbread in Kalamazoo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dabney & Co. - Cocktail Bar & Lounge

344 N Rose St., Kalamazoo

LEMON BLUEBERRY CORNBREAD$7.00
When life gives you lemons, you add some sugar and make sh!t sweet. This cakey bread soaks up a blueberry syrup, but right before you get a sweetness overload, the sour citrus cuts in to balance it all out.
MAPLE BACON JALAPENO CORNBREAD$7.00
A rich maple syrup with a smokey vanilla finish is drizzled on a fluffy square, topped with bacon. And just when you’re distracted by the elaborate coating, a slight heat from jalapeños tingles your taste buds.
Skinny Kennys BBQ & Ice Cream - Kalamazoo

7000 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo

Cornbread$3.00
2-Peice of our Corn Bread
Texas Corners Brewing Company

6970 Texas Dr, Kalamazoo

Chili & Cornbread$6.00
House-made chili, warm cornbread
