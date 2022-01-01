Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Kalamazoo

Go
Kalamazoo restaurants
Toast

Kalamazoo restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

Nonla Burger - Burdick St.

2103 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
NB #5 Beyond Veggie Burger Meal$13.50
Beyond Veggie Burger (4oz Beyond meat patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.
Beyond "Veggie" Burger$9.00
Beyond veggie patty (made of: Beets, peas, bamboo, potato, & coconut) served with American cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato and Nonla spread.
More about Nonla Burger - Burdick St.
Item pic

 

Nonla Burger - Drake Rd.

1700 South Drake Road, Kalamazoo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beyond "Veggie" Burger$9.00
Beyond veggie patty (made of: Beets, peas, bamboo, potato, & coconut) served with American cheese, lettuce, raw onion, tomato and Nonla spread.
NB #5 Beyond Veggie Burger Meal$13.50
Beyond Veggie Burger (4oz Beyond meat patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Nonla spread) served with handcut fries and a fountain drink.
More about Nonla Burger - Drake Rd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Kalamazoo

Fritters

Burritos

Cuban Sandwiches

Hot Chocolate

Avocado Salad

Lasagna

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Kalamazoo to explore

Portage

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Saugatuck

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Holland

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Byron Center

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Plainwell

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hastings

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Otsego

No reviews yet

Augusta

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Battle Creek

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (141 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston