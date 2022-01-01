Grilled chicken in Kent

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kent restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Steak-Eez image

 

Steak-Eez

120 S Water St., Kent

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 GRILLED Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.49
Grilled and marinated chicken
tenderloins, hand cut and served
with your choice of two sauces.
More about Steak-Eez
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

3975 Cascades Blvd, Kent

Avg 4.1 (1286 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

PIZZA • GYROS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

EuroGyro

107 South Depeyster St, Kent

Avg 4.6 (7745 reviews)
Takeout
Lg. Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Sm. Grilled Chicken Salad$6.99
More about EuroGyro

