Reuben in Kent

Cleveland Bagel Cafe - Kent

436 E. Main St., Kent

Reuben$11.50
Limited time only. Our Reuben comes hot on the bagel of your choice with corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island Dressing.
Mike's Place

1700 S Water St, Kent

Monster Reuben$16.99
A Full pound of corned beef, loads of kraut, Swiss and 1000 Island, all piled high on a grilled triple decker of rye. Beware that’s a lot of meat!!! “And no she didn’t say that!”
Reuben$11.99
Corned beef stacked high & with saurkraut, Swiss & 1000 Island on 3 slices of grilled rye. Turkey can be substituted for corned beef only on alter-
Veggie Reuben$10.99
