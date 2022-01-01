Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Kent

Go
Kent restaurants
Toast

Kent restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

GRAZERS Restaurant

123 North Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BROWN RICE BOWL$8.95
Begin with 2 Big Scoops of Gluten-Free, Organic Brown Rice and Load Up Your Bowl!
(Our rice is cooked with just water; no oil, salt or seasonings, to keep it healthy and allergen-friendly!)
BROWN RICE BOWL
Begin with Organic, Non-GMO, Brown Rice Steamed with Only Water - No Salt, Oil, or Seasonings
FIESTA RICE BOWL$8.95
Brown Rice topped with Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Black Olives, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Mild Salsa and Sour Cream.
Suggested Proteins: Cage-Free Chicken or Vegan Chili
More about GRAZERS Restaurant
Item pic

 

Barrio

295 Water Street, Kent

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bowl with Cauliflower Rice$8.00
Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)
Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice$7.00
Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)
More about Barrio

Browse other tasty dishes in Kent

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Chicken Wraps

Teriyaki Chicken

Hummus

Quesadillas

Nachos

Map

More near Kent to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Northfield

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Stow

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Twinsburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston