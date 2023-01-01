Brisket in Kent
Kent restaurants that serve brisket
Mike's Place
1700 S Water St, Kent
|Smoked Beef Brisket With Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Slow cooked BBQ brisket served with grilled Texas toast “Sorry just 1 additional side.”
|Slow Cooked Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$12.99
BBQ glazed Beef Brisket topped with Swiss & fried onion rings on a artisan sub bun. This meat is more expensive than steak, darn!
Joes Barbecue - 1299 Tallmadge Road
1299 Tallmadge Road, Kent
|**CHRISTMAS DAY ONLY** Whole brisket
|$145.00
WHOLE CHRISTMAS BRISKET. 6LBS minimum. Feeds 12-20 people.
These items are ONLY available for pickup on Christmas Day. Please specify your pickup time in the “Special instructions” section.
|Brisket
|$0.00
USDA Prime brisket, salt and coarse pepper rub, smoked for 10-16 hours.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
1/2lb of our brisket, topped with a lil bit of sauce, on a brioche bun.