Chicken salad in Killington
Killington restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
Liquid Art Coffeehouse & Eatery - --37 Miller Brook Rd.
--37 Miller Brook Rd., Killington
|Cold Brew
|$0.00
Best iced coffee around - we use dark beans and the cold brewing process brings out the natural sweetness.
|FRUIT BOWL
|$6.00
|Latte
|$3.25
More about Lookout Tavern - 2910 Killington Rd
Lookout Tavern - 2910 Killington Rd
2910 Killington Rd, Killington
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.95
Served with our house-made Honey Mustard.
|Cheeseburger
|$15.95
Our signature steak blend with American cheese
|Tavern Turkey
|$13.95
North Country applewood smoked turkey with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served on a brioche bun with a side of mayo