Chipotle chicken in Killington

Killington restaurants
Killington restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

The Rivershed image

 

The Rivershed - 747 Killington Road

747 Killington Road, Killington

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN WRAP$16.00
More about The Rivershed - 747 Killington Road
Item pic

 

Lookout Tavern - Killington, Vermont

2910 Killington Rd, Killington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Salad$16.95
Cajun chicken served over mixed greens with tortilla strips, Pico de Gallo, and cheddar cheese, served with our chipotle ranch dressing
Chipotle Chicken Wrap$15.95
Cajun chicken, mixed greens, cheddar cheese, and Pico de Gallo. Served with house-made chipotle ranch dressing, in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla
More about Lookout Tavern - Killington, Vermont

