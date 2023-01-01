Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Kingston

Go
Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve chicken soup

Crazy Bowlz Kingston image

 

Crazy Bowlz

301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston

Avg 4.6 (582 reviews)
Takeout
Dumpling Soup (Chicken)$4.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
Masa Midtown image

 

Masa Midtown

666 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Special- Lemony Chicken and Orzo Soup$6.00
More about Masa Midtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston

Chicken Wraps

Spaghetti

Muffins

Quesadillas

Cappuccino

Vietnamese Coffee

Fish And Chips

Cookies

Map

More near Kingston to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Saugerties

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (313 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston