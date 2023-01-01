Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Kingston
/
Kingston
/
Chicken Soup
Kingston restaurants that serve chicken soup
Crazy Bowlz
301 Frank Sottile Blvd, Kingston
Avg 4.6
(582 reviews)
Dumpling Soup (Chicken)
$4.95
More about Crazy Bowlz
Masa Midtown
666 Broadway, Kingston
No reviews yet
Special- Lemony Chicken and Orzo Soup
$6.00
More about Masa Midtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Kingston
Chicken Wraps
Spaghetti
Muffins
Quesadillas
Cappuccino
Vietnamese Coffee
Fish And Chips
Cookies
More near Kingston to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Saugerties
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(313 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(986 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(122 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston