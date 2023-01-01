Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Kingston

Kingston restaurants
Toast

Kingston restaurants that serve lemon tarts

Item pic

 

Masa Midtown

666 Broadway, Kingston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Tahini Tart$8.00
Lemon Tahini Tart$8.00
More about Masa Midtown
Item pic

 

Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

275 Fair Street, Kingston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Tart 🍋$10.00
*Contains gluten and dairy. *For full ingredient info, please call.
More about Yum Yum Noodle Bar - KINGSTON

