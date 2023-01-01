Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Beef noodles in
Kyle
/
Kyle
/
Beef Noodles
Kyle restaurants that serve beef noodles
Pho Thai Son - Kyle
5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle
No reviews yet
Pan Fried Egg Noodles Beef
$12.00
More about Pho Thai Son - Kyle
Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
5160 FM 1626 STE 100, Kyle
No reviews yet
Tom Kha Noodle BEEF
$14.00
More about Spoon + Fork Thai Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle
Rangoon
Calamari
Seaweed Salad
Thai Tea
Nigiri
Pad Thai
Mozzarella Sticks
Salmon Rolls
More near Kyle to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1136 restaurants)
New Braunfels
Avg 4.5
(80 restaurants)
San Marcos
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Buda
Avg 5
(21 restaurants)
Wimberley
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Lockhart
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Driftwood
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1136 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(544 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Killeen
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(14 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(347 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(998 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(715 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1820 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(724 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston