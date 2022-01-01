Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Kyle

Go
Kyle restaurants
Toast

Kyle restaurants that serve salmon

Abby's Crab Shack image

 

Abby's Crab Shack

5695 Kyle Parkway, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Salmon$22.99
More about Abby's Crab Shack
Pho Thai Son image

 

Pho Thai Son

5401 S. FM 1626 #370, Kyle

No reviews yet
Takeout
S9 Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
Spicy salmon, cucumber & avocado topped with sesame seeds *raw fish
Spicy Salmon Hand Roll$4.50
Smoked Salmon Nigiri$4.50
More about Pho Thai Son

Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Calamari

Italian Subs

Beef Stew

Cake

Pies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Kyle to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston