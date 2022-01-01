Tacos in Kyle
Kyle restaurants that serve tacos
More about NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle
|Taco Plate
|$9.69
Two tacos, your choice of protein plus rice and beans
More about Casa Maria
Casa Maria
22604 interestate 35, kyle
|Meat Tacos
|$3.25
Your choice of meat, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
|Fajita Tacos
|$3.50
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
|Tacos Dorados
|$11.00
Three crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and chesse alongside rice and refried beans