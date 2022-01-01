Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Kyle

Go
Kyle restaurants
Toast

Kyle restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle

905 N Old Hwy 81, Kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Plate$9.69
Two tacos, your choice of protein plus rice and beans
More about NCHILADAS GROUP LLC - Kyle
Casa Maria image

 

Casa Maria

22604 interestate 35, kyle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meat Tacos$3.25
Your choice of meat, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
Fajita Tacos$3.50
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita, you can pick up to 4 more additional items
Tacos Dorados$11.00
Three crispy beef tacos with lettuce, tomatoes, and chesse alongside rice and refried beans
More about Casa Maria

Browse other tasty dishes in Kyle

Meatball Subs

Cake

Cheeseburgers

Stew

Mozzarella Sticks

Beef Stew

Fajitas

Italian Subs

Map

More near Kyle to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

San Marcos

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Buda

Avg 5 (12 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Lockhart

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Austin

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Fredericksburg

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (672 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (454 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1294 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston