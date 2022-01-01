Tacos in Ladera Ranch
Taco Mesa
27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch
|Taco Pescado Frito
|$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
|Taco Chile Verde
|$1.95
Tender chunks of pork in a green tomatillo sauce.
|Taco Carnitas
|$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge
30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo
|Pulled Carrot Tacos
|$19.00
slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla
|Rueban Tacos
|$23.00
slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla
|Taco Trifecta
|$22.00