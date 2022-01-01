Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Ladera Ranch

Ladera Ranch restaurants
Ladera Ranch restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Mesa image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taco Mesa

27702 Crown Valley Parkway, Ladera Ranch

Avg 3.5 (352 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Pescado Frito$4.50
Crispy corn tortilla with beer battered fish, cabbage adobada, pico de gallo, crema & queso fresco.
Taco Chile Verde$1.95
Tender chunks of pork in a green tomatillo sauce.
Taco Carnitas$4.50
Tender pork, pibil sauce, chicharron, onion & cilantro.
Served on a gmo-free corn tortilla.
0c102401-236f-475a-ab91-2c8c1542790d image

 

Scarlet Kitchen and Lounge

30865 Gateway Place, Rancho Mission Viejo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Carrot Tacos$19.00
slow cooked BBQ carrots, watermelon radish, avocado, herb slaw, jalapeno, cashew ranch crema, flour tortilla
Rueban Tacos$23.00
slow cooked pulled pork, sauerkraut, irish white cheddar, romaine, scarlet sauce, flour tortilla
Taco Trifecta$22.00
