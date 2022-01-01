Chicken tenders in Lafayette

The French Press Lafayette image

 

The French Press Lafayette

214 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strips$5.00
More about The French Press Lafayette
KOK Wings & Things image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

KOK Wings & Things

405 E University Ave, Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
More about KOK Wings & Things
Kids Chicken Tender image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Half Shell Oyster House

109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette

Avg 4.4 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Viva La Waffle image

 

Viva La Waffle

101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Finger Box$10.99
chicken tenders, choice of fries, choice of sauce
More about Viva La Waffle
Restaurant banner

 

KOK Wings - Mall

5725 Johnston, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
More about KOK Wings - Mall

