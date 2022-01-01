Chicken tenders in Lafayette
Lafayette restaurants that serve chicken tenders
The French Press Lafayette
214 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette
|Chicken Strips
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
KOK Wings & Things
405 E University Ave, Lafayette
|Chicken Strips
Fried chicken tenders w/ fries and choice of sauce
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Half Shell Oyster House
109 Old Camp Road, Lafayette
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
Viva La Waffle
101 Liberty Ave, Lafayette
|Chicken Finger Box
|$10.99
chicken tenders, choice of fries, choice of sauce