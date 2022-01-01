Caprese salad in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach restaurants that serve caprese salad
More about ZPizza
ZPizza
30822 Coast Hwy., Laguna Beach
|Pear & Gorgonzola Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, fresh pear slices, gorgonzola cheese, housemade candied walnuts with balsamic vinaigrette
|Greek Salad
|$9.95
Mixed greens, feta, greek olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, cucumber, oregano with balsamic vinaigrette
|Ceasar Salad
|$8.95
Crisp romaine, housmade croutons, grated italian cheeses
More about Slice Pizza and Beer
Slice Pizza and Beer
477 Forest Ave., Laguna Beach
|Emerald Bay
|$16.00
Basil pesto, feta, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, and sun-dried tomatoes
|Margherita
|$16.00
Organic tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil, finished with shavings on parmesan reggiano.
|The Greeter
|$16.00
Basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, finished with dressed arugula and shavings of parmesan reggiano.