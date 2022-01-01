Lake Dallas restaurants you'll love
Must-try Lake Dallas restaurants
Angelina's Don Louis
101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek
|Popular items
|Sopa de Tortilla
Tortillas soup served with avocado, chicken, monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips.
|Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
|Fajitas de Angelina
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek
|Popular items
|Bandidos
Pepper jack cheese filled jalapenos, wrapped in chicken & bacon and glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served on a bed of Texas toothpicks.
|Prime Cheeseburger
|$12.00
1/2 lb of Prime Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
|12oz. Ribeye
|$24.00
12oz. of Prime Ribeye. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
Eggsquisite Cafe - Midlothian
2050 fm 663, Midlothian