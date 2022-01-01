Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lake Dallas restaurants you'll love

Go
Lake Dallas restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lake Dallas

Must-try Lake Dallas restaurants

Angelina's Don Louis image

 

Angelina's Don Louis

101 Baize Blvd, Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sopa de Tortilla
Tortillas soup served with avocado, chicken, monterey jack cheese and tortilla strips.
Quesadillas
A large flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese and pico de gallo. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Fajitas de Angelina
Served with sautéed onions, bell peppers guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, rice and beans.
More about Angelina's Don Louis
Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen image

 

Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen

1221 Turbeville Rd., Hickory Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bandidos
Pepper jack cheese filled jalapenos, wrapped in chicken & bacon and glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, served on a bed of Texas toothpicks.
Prime Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 lb of Prime Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, served with a side of fries. Substitutions may cost extra.
12oz. Ribeye$24.00
12oz. of Prime Ribeye. Seasoned with our homemade seasonings and grilled to perfection. Your choice of 2 sides. Substitutions may be extra.
More about Elm Fork Tap House & Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Eggsquisite Cafe - Midlothian

2050 fm 663, Midlothian

No reviews yet
More about Eggsquisite Cafe - Midlothian

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lake Dallas

Chicken Tenders

Cake

Nachos

Quesadillas

Tacos

Fajitas

Brisket

Map

More near Lake Dallas to explore

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Denton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

The Colony

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Argyle

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (150 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston