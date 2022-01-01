Ceviche in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants that serve ceviche

Renzo's Taste of Peru image

 

Renzo's Taste of Peru

24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mixto Ceviche$18.00
Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops marinated in citrus juices.
Regular Ceviche$17.00
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest

23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.2 (271 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche de Camaron$18.50
Minced shrimp tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and minced Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Camaron Picado Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.
Ceviche de Pescado$17.50
Fish tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Chopped Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Pescado Molido Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.
