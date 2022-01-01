Ceviche in Lake Forest
Lake Forest restaurants that serve ceviche
Renzo's Taste of Peru
24354 Miurlands Blvd., Lake Forest
|Mixto Ceviche
|$18.00
Fish, shrimp, calamari, mussels, and fresh scallops marinated in citrus juices.
|Regular Ceviche
|$17.00
Malta Mexican Seafood - Lake Forest
23364 El Toro Rd, Lake Forest
|Ceviche de Camaron
|$18.50
Minced shrimp tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and minced Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Camaron Picado Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.
|Ceviche de Pescado
|$17.50
Fish tanned in Lemon, scrambled with Tomato, Cucumber, Onion and Chopped Cilantro, served with Avocado.---Pescado Molido Curtido en Limon, revuelto con Tomate, Pepino, Cebolla y Cilantro Picado, servido con Aguacate.