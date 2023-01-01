Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Falafel wraps in Lake Forest

Lake Forest restaurants
Lake Forest restaurants that serve falafel wraps

Barbonzai - Lake Forest - 24301 Muirlands Blvd, Suite S

24301 Muirlands Boulevard, Lake Forest

Baked Falafel Wrap$10.95
Our signature baked falafel with pickles, tomatoes, radish, parsley, and tahini sauce. Available in 4 unique flavors. Note: Red Falafel is served with jalapenos instead of pickles.
More about Barbonzai - Lake Forest - 24301 Muirlands Blvd, Suite S
WRAPS • PITAS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL • GRILL

DonerG - Lake Forest

23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest

Avg 4.5 (960 reviews)
Falafel Wrap$11.50
warm flour tortilla topped with Jajik Sauce, then add Lettuce & Carrot Mix, Onion, Parsley & Sumac, Tomatoes & Falafel
More about DonerG - Lake Forest

