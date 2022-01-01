Grilled chicken wraps in Lakeland
Lakeland restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
FISH AND CHIPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
4810 Florida Ave S, Lakeland
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)