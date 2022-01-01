Chicken salad in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

AVPH GRASSROOTS Cafe

44226 10th St W, Lancaster

Buffalo Chicken Salad$7.00
Romaine, Celery, Carrots, Cucumber, Bacon, Chicken, and Buffalo Sauce
Asian Chicken Salad$7.00
Chicken, Romaine, Carrots, Wonton Strips, Cilantro, Cabbage, Sesame Seeds, and Croutons
Complexity Wine Lounge LLC - 2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101

2010 W Ave J-8 Suite #101, Lancaster

Chicken Caesar Salad$15.00
fresh romaine, grilled chicken, croutons, parmesan and caesar dressing garnished with grilled lemon slices
The Modern Tea Room - 705 West Lancaster Boulevard

705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster

Chipotle chicken Salad$11.79
Baby spinach, topped with chipotle chicken, grilled red bell peppers, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and feta cheese, served with a side of house chipotle dressing.
