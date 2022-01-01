Avocado toast in Lancaster

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Bread Pedaler image

SMOKED SALMON

The Bread Pedaler

116 W. Orange St, Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (278 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST$10.00
Toasted Multigrain, Garlic Butter, Fresh Smashed Avocado, Diced Tomatoes, Micro Greens, Balsamic Reduction,
Add An Egg Fried Your Way $2 Each
More about The Bread Pedaler
Item pic

 

New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster

29 E. King Street, Lancaster

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.75
Served on rosemary olive oil toast with fresh avocado, tomato, feta &a side of olive oil &black pepper.
More about New Holland Coffee Company - Lancaster
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo

2350 Lincoln Highway, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.30
Housemade Avocado Spread, Tomato, and Feta Cheese on Toasted Focaccia served with a side of Mixed Greens
More about CoffeeCo
Item pic

 

CoffeeCo

Lancaster Shopping Center, 1639 Lititz Pike, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.30
Housemade Avocado Spread, Tomato, and Feta Cheese on Toasted Focaccia served with a side of Mixed Greens
More about CoffeeCo

