Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Lancaster

Go
Lancaster restaurants
Toast

Lancaster restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Main pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.

2206 Columbia Ave., Lancaster

Avg 4.9 (931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Shrimp Summer Roll$8.00
Ricer paper and lettuce with spicy shrimp, cucumber and avocado.
Golden Shrimp Rolls$9.00
Whole shrimp wrapped in golden crispy shells and serves with sweet chili sauce.
Spicy Shrimp Summer Roll$8.00
Ricer paper and lettuce with spicy shrimp and cucumber.
More about Eastern Palace - 2206 Columbia Ave.
Restaurant banner

 

Umai Sushi and Grill - 600 Richmond Drive, #107

600 Richmond Drive, #107, Lancaster

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$5.00
More about Umai Sushi and Grill - 600 Richmond Drive, #107

Browse other tasty dishes in Lancaster

Bulgogi

Turkey Clubs

Steamed Rice

Baked Ziti

Salad Bowl

Lobsters

Tuna Salad

Coleslaw

Map

More near Lancaster to explore

Lititz

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Strasburg

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Parkesburg

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1367 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (255 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (749 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1153 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston