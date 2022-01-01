Chicken sandwiches in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Old Soul image

 

Old Soul

495 Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about Old Soul
18bin image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

18bin

107 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas

Avg 3.6 (326 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.50
More about 18bin

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada

Mac And Cheese

Pudding

Tamales

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Westside

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

The Strip

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Centennial

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Eastside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northwest

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Sunrise

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

South Summerlin

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston