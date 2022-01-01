Chicken sandwiches in Lawrence
Lawrence restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
724 Massachusetts St., Lawrence
|Pub Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Campo Lindo grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, local butter lettuce, hand-crafted beer mustard, crisped shallots, white cheddar cheese all on a fresh local bun.
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
chicken breast, chili butter, house pickle, damn sauce slaw, bun (comes with waffle fries)
More about McLain's Market
CAKES
McLain's Market
1420 Crescent Rd, Lawrence
|Waldo Cobb
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with creamy Italian dressing on the side.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
|Sliders
|$8.50
Two sliders with beef, cheddar, bacon, pickle, and coffee BBQ sauce, on brioche slider buns. Served with a side of fries.