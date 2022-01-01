Salmon in Leander
Leander restaurants that serve salmon
An Thinh
2082 N Highway 183, Leander
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$7.95
|Salmon 3pc.
|$8.50
|Salmon Ikura Roll
|$15.95
SUSHI
Kai Sushi
1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander
|Handroll Spicy Salmon
|$6.95
|Handroll Salmon Skin
|$5.00
Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce.
Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
|Handroll Salmon
|$4.50
Inside: Salmon*
Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT