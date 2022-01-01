Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Leander

Leander restaurants
Leander restaurants that serve salmon

An Thinh image

 

An Thinh

2082 N Highway 183, Leander

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$7.95
Salmon 3pc.$8.50
Salmon Ikura Roll$15.95
More about An Thinh
Kai Sushi image

SUSHI

Kai Sushi

1805 S HWY 183 STE 400, Leander

Avg 4.6 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Handroll Spicy Salmon$6.95
Handroll Salmon Skin$5.00
Inside: Fried smoked salmon skin, avocado, cucumber, kaiware, masago, eel sauce.
Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
Handroll Salmon$4.50
Inside: Salmon*
Cone-shaped w/ seaweed on the outside. *Handrolls are NOT CUT
More about Kai Sushi
The Republic Kitchen + Bar image

 

The Republic Kitchen + Bar

15609 Ronald Reagan Blvd a100, Leander

Avg 4.3 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$21.95
Mint Chimichurri Risotto, Grilled Asparagus, Mango-Avocado Relish
More about The Republic Kitchen + Bar

