Salmon in Leavenworth

Leavenworth restaurants
Leavenworth restaurants that serve salmon

SANDWICHES

La Javelina

285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth

Avg 4.5 (50 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Bialy$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Everything Spice, Pickled Red Onion
More about La Javelina
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Gustav’s

617 US-2, Leavenworth

Avg 3.3 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Wild Salmon Salad$26.00
Salmon Burger$15.00
More about Gustav’s

