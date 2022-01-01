Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon in
Leavenworth
/
Leavenworth
/
Salmon
Leavenworth restaurants that serve salmon
SANDWICHES
La Javelina
285 US Hwy 2, Leavenworth
Avg 4.5
(50 reviews)
Smoked Salmon Bialy
$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Everything Spice, Pickled Red Onion
More about La Javelina
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Gustav’s
617 US-2, Leavenworth
Avg 3.3
(809 reviews)
Wild Salmon Salad
$26.00
Salmon Burger
$15.00
More about Gustav’s
