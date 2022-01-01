Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Lees Summit

Lees Summit restaurants
Lees Summit restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit

1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop$23.00
12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

4835 NE LAKEWOOD WAY, Lees Summit

Avg 4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Duroc Pork Chop$32.95
House-Brined & Grilled, Creamy Polenta, Sauteed Green Romesco
More about Summit Grill - Lee's Summit

