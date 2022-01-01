Pork chops in Lees Summit
Lees Summit restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
Ironhorse Bar & Grill Lees Summit
1012 Southeast Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit
|Teriyaki Glazed Double Bone Pork Chop
|$23.00
12oz double bone pork chop seasoned with brown sugar, glazed with house made teriyaki sauce. Presented on a pile of fresh cut green beans with sautéed red onions and applewood smoked bacon. It’s accompanied with a side of cilantro lime rice garnished with a fresh orange