Breakfast pizza in Lenexa
Lenexa restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
More about Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa
19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa
|LG Pizza of the Month "BREAKFAST PIZZA"
|$30.99
Peppered Gravy, Breakfast Sausage , Smoky Bacon, Fresh Green Onions, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese Blend
|MD Pizza of the Month "BREAKFAST PIZZA"
|$24.99
Peppered Gravy, Breakfast Sausage , Smoky Bacon, Fresh Green Onions, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese Blend
More about Topp'd Pizza + Salads
Topp'd Pizza + Salads
8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa
|all-day breakfast pizza - topp'd tuesday special.
|$8.00
our all-day breakfast pizza for the price of a cheese pizza! comes with house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, and pork breakfast sausage.
|all-day breakfast pizza - large.
|$17.25
house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, pork breakfast sausage. served on original crust.
|all-day breakfast pizza - small.
|$10.00
house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, pork breakfast sausage. served on original crust.