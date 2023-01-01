Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast pizza in Lenexa

Lenexa restaurants
Lenexa restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

Item pic

 

Old Shawnee Pizza - Lenexa

19617 W. 101 St., Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LG Pizza of the Month "BREAKFAST PIZZA"$30.99
Peppered Gravy, Breakfast Sausage , Smoky Bacon, Fresh Green Onions, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese Blend
MD Pizza of the Month "BREAKFAST PIZZA"$24.99
Peppered Gravy, Breakfast Sausage , Smoky Bacon, Fresh Green Onions, Fluffy Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar-Mozzarella Cheese Blend
Item pic

 

Topp'd Pizza + Salads

8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
all-day breakfast pizza - topp'd tuesday special.$8.00
our all-day breakfast pizza for the price of a cheese pizza! comes with house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, and pork breakfast sausage.
all-day breakfast pizza - large.$17.25
house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, pork breakfast sausage. served on original crust.
all-day breakfast pizza - small.$10.00
house made alfredo cream sauce, cheddar cheese, scrambled egg, pork breakfast sausage. served on original crust.
