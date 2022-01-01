Fried pickles in Lewiston

Go
Lewiston restaurants
Toast

Lewiston restaurants that serve fried pickles

Cowbell Scarborough image

 

Cowbell Scarborough

185 US 1, Scarborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Bacon Burger$13.88
Applewood Bacon, Tangy BBQ
Bacon Bleu Burger$13.88
Bacon Strips, Fresh Bleu Cheese
Mac And Cheese$9.88
More about Cowbell Scarborough
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Maple Chicken Poutine$12.99
Sweet Potato fries topped with fried chicken, melted cheese, and maple sauce. YUM!
Gov's Cheeseburger*$9.49
The Gov’s favorite. Our tasty 100% Prime Angus Beef patty topped with your choice of American, White Cheddar, Mozzarella or Swiss cheese.
Haddock Fry$11.50
Our famous Haddock Fry served with two side choices.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery
Cowbell Grill & Tap image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Cowbell Grill & Tap

49 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.4 (1733 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$9.88
Panko based fried butterchip pickles w/ Boom Boom sauce
More about Cowbell Grill & Tap

Browse other tasty dishes in Lewiston

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Steak Burgers

Mac And Cheese

Bleu Burgers

Rangoon

Map

More near Lewiston to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

South Portland

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Yarmouth

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Freeport

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Westbrook

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston