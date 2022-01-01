Scallops in Lewiston
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston
|Broiled Scallops
|$23.49
Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.
|Large Scallop Basket
|$24.49
Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.
|Scallop Dinner
|$15.00
Broiled or Fried Scallops served with your choice of two sides.