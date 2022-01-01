Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Lewiston

Lewiston restaurants
Lewiston restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston

1185 Lisbon Street, Lewiston

Avg 4.3 (991 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Scallops$23.49
Fresh Maine Sea Scallops broiled to perfection in a butter blend.
Large Scallop Basket$24.49
Lightly-breaded fresh Maine sea scallops fried to perfection to bring out that distinct sea scallop flavor.
Scallop Dinner$15.00
Broiled or Fried Scallops served with your choice of two sides.
More about Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Lewiston
Fish Bones Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME

70 Lincoln St, Lewiston

Avg 4.7 (1276 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP & SCALLOP BUCATINI$28.00
Shrimp and scallops tossed with tomatoes, spinach, garlic, and pesto parmesan sauce
More about Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME

