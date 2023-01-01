Shrimp tacos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Cilantro Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.90
2 White Corn Tortillas, Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp, Avocado, Crisp Red Cabbage, Mango Salsa, Garlic Chili Aioli, Cotija, Cilantro, Lime Wedge.
|Tuesday Tacos Special Cilantro Shrimp
|$19.95
Set of 6 White Corn Tortillas / Sous Vide Cilantro Shrimp / Avocado / Crisp Red Cabbage / Mango Salsa / Garlic Chili Aioli / Cotija Cheese / Cilantro / Lime Wedge
More about Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
1050 Waltham St., Lexington
|Sriracha Lime Shrimp Tacos
|$7.95
Ceviche Shrimp, Shredded Carrot, Radicchio, Scallion, Valentina Crema, Micro Cilantro, Corn Tortillas.