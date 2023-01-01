Chicken salad sandwiches in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.20
Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Consumer pic

 

Wagon Wheel

927 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
Greek Salad Wrap w/ Chicken$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.
More about Wagon Wheel

