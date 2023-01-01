Chicken salad sandwiches in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.20
Chicken Salad, Grapes, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato
More about Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel
927 Waltham St., Lexington
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
|Greek Salad Wrap w/ Chicken
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$8.99
Chicken salad with your choice of wrap/bread, cheese and toppings.