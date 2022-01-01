Fish and chips in Littleton
Littleton restaurants that serve fish and chips
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly
8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton
|Fish & Chips
|$10.99
Deep fried cod served with fries, tartar sauce, & a side of coleslaw
Smokin Fins
2575 W Main St,, Littleton
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Fish and Chips - Cod
|$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod
Smokin Fins
1104 Cpl Max Donahue Lane, Highlands Ranch
|Fish and Chips - Salmon
|$20.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Kvaroy, Atlantic salmon
|Fish and Chips - Cod
|$16.00
hand-dipped in beer batter, crispy fries, fuji apple slaw, tartar sauce; with Arctic cod