Mozzarella sticks in Littleton

Taste of Philly image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly

8966 W Bowles Ave, Littleton

Avg 3.7 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4pc Mozzarella Sticks$4.69
8pc Mozzarella Sticks$7.79
More about Taste of Philly
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar image

PIZZA

Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

10025 West San Juan Way, Littleton

Avg 4 (769 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Full House Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons
14" Large Pizza$15.49
Default on all pizzas is red sauce and mozzarella. Chicken, spinach and sundried tomatoes are under the cheese to prevent burning. *** Take & Bake *** Under Whole Toppings
Side House Salad$5.49
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, red onions, carrots, cucumbers, mozzarella & croutons.
GF with no croutons.
More about Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar

