Pies in Lombard
Lombard restaurants that serve pies
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Righteous Kitchen -
390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard
|Lg. Pot Pie Soup
|$12.00
Delicious, warming, pot pie soup with homemade biscuits. 1 qt.
|Sm. Pot Pie Soup
|$9.00
24 oz. Comes with a biscuit.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$19.00
More about Flat Top Grill - Lombard
Flat Top Grill - Lombard
305 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard
|Granny Smith Apple Pie
|$8.39
Caramel custard, granny smith apples, toffee, shortbread crust.