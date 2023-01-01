Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lombard

Lombard restaurants
Toast

Lombard restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Righteous Kitchen -

390 East Saint Charles Road, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg. Pot Pie Soup$12.00
Delicious, warming, pot pie soup with homemade biscuits. 1 qt.
Sm. Pot Pie Soup$9.00
24 oz. Comes with a biscuit.
Chicken Pot Pie$19.00
More about Righteous Kitchen -
Item pic

 

Flat Top Grill - Lombard

305 Yorktown Shopping Center, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Granny Smith Apple Pie$8.39
Caramel custard, granny smith apples, toffee, shortbread crust.
More about Flat Top Grill - Lombard
Restaurant banner

 

Rebel Kitchen +Bar - 229 West Saint Charles Rd

229 West Saint Charles Rd, Lombard

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime PIe$8.00
More about Rebel Kitchen +Bar - 229 West Saint Charles Rd

