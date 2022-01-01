Chicken salad in Lomita
Lomita restaurants that serve chicken salad
EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita
2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita
|Chicken Salad
|$11.00
crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, purple cabbage, carrots, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, garlic croutons
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway
2104 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$14.00
BBQ chicken, corn, black beans, red onions, cilantro, fried onion strings, tomatoes & jack cheese tossed with fresh romaine, spring mix & ranch dressing.