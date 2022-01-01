Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lomita restaurants you'll love

Go
Lomita restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lomita

Must-try Lomita restaurants

Burger City Grill Lomita image

 

Burger City Grill Lomita

2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Zucchini Stix$6.00
hand-cut, breaded daily, parmesan mix, never frozen
Lunch Box$10.00
BCG Burger, 2 Chicken Tenders, Fries
2 Pc Tenders$7.00
2 tenders with choice of 1 sauce; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.
More about Burger City Grill Lomita
Sampa's Pizza image

 

Sampa's Pizza

2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107, Lomita

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cheese$14.00
Italian tomato sauce & mozzarella.
Meat Lovers$24.00
Italian tomato sauce, bacon, hot Italian sausage, pepperoni, homemade caramelized onions & mozzarella.
Pepperoni$15.00
Italian tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni.
More about Sampa's Pizza
bb.q Chicken image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

bb.q Chicken

2383 Lomita Blvd, Lomita

Avg 4.7 (352 reviews)
Fast Pay
More about bb.q Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Lomita Alehouse

24123 Narbonne Ave, Lomita

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Lomita Alehouse
Map

More near Lomita to explore

Torrance

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Redondo Beach

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manhattan Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Gardena

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Hermosa Beach

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

San Pedro

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Compton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hawthorne

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Carson

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (847 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (849 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston