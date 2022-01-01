Asian salad in Long Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Fire Wings Long Beach

6400 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
More about Fire Wings Long Beach
Item pic

 

Bites WTC - World Trade Center

1 World Trade Center, Suite 120, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$10.49
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast,
Mandarin Oranges, Topped with Green Onions,
Almonds and Wontons
Served with Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Bites WTC - World Trade Center
Item pic

 

Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295

100 Oceangate, Suite P295, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$10.49
Chopped Iceberg Lettuce, Diced Chicken Breast,
Mandarin Oranges, Topped with Green Onions,
Almonds and Wontons
Served with Sesame Ginger Dressing
More about Bites Long Beach- Oceangate - 100 Oceangate, Suite P295

