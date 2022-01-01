Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve tomato soup

Consumer pic

 

Foundation Sandwich Shop

160 The Promenade N, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Basil Bisque Soup Cup$2.99
More about Foundation Sandwich Shop
Item pic

 

George's Greek Cafe - Downtown

135 Pine Avenue, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sm Tomato Soup$7.00
More about George's Greek Cafe - Downtown
Banner pic

 

The Breakfast Bar 4th Street

3404 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup$13.50
Thick cut white bread drizzled with white truffle oil, grilled and stuffed with horseradish and chive infused white cheddar cheese. Served with a cup of homemade tomato basil.
More about The Breakfast Bar 4th Street
The MODERN Kitchen + Bar image

 

The MODERN Kitchen + Bar

2801 E. Spring St., Suite 110, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TOMATO BISQUE SOUP CUP$7.00
served with a brazilian cheese roll
More about The MODERN Kitchen + Bar
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Basil Soup$13.50
Thick cut white bread drizzled with white truffle oil, grilled and stuffed with horseradish and chive infused white cheddar cheese. Served with a cup of homemade tomato basil.
Tomato Basil Soup-Cup$5.00
More about The Breakfast Bar

