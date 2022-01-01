Veggie sandwiches in Long Beach
Long Beach restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches
EJs Pub
4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Grilled Veggie Sandwich
|$15.00
GRILLED RED & GREEN PEPPER, ZUCCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, RED ONION, PROVOLONE CHHESE AND IRISH STOUT ONION SPREAD. SERVED ON WHEAT BREAD.
Portfolio Coffeehouse
2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach
|Ultimate Veggie Sandwich
|$9.95
Vegan and Vegetarian --- Wheat Bread, Hummus, Cucumber, Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Greens --- Served Cold
SANDWICHES
Pita Pitaki
3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach
|Veggie Sandwich
|$9.00
Two grilled skewers of mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries and hummus.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Breakfast Bar
70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach
|Veggie Sandwich
|$14.50
Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.