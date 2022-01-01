Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie sandwiches in Long Beach

Long Beach restaurants
Toast

Long Beach restaurants that serve veggie sandwiches

EJs Pub image

 

EJs Pub

4306 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Veggie Sandwich$15.00
GRILLED RED & GREEN PEPPER, ZUCCHINI, YELLOW SQUASH, RED ONION, PROVOLONE CHHESE AND IRISH STOUT ONION SPREAD. SERVED ON WHEAT BREAD.
More about EJs Pub
Item pic

 

Portfolio Coffeehouse

2300 E 4th Street, Long Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ultimate Veggie Sandwich$9.95
Vegan and Vegetarian --- Wheat Bread, Hummus, Cucumber, Onions, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Avocado, Greens --- Served Cold
More about Portfolio Coffeehouse
Abigail & Juliet's image

 

Abigail & Juliet's

3962 Studebaker Rd, Long Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Sandwich$7.75
More about Abigail & Juliet's
Pita Pitaki image

SANDWICHES

Pita Pitaki

3401 Cherry ave unit b, Long Beach

Avg 4.5 (289 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$9.00
Two grilled skewers of mushrooms, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes wrapped in pita bread with homemade fries and hummus.
More about Pita Pitaki
The Breakfast Bar image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Bar

70 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach

Avg 4.1 (6889 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Sandwich$14.50
Oven roasted and sliced premium turkey breast, house roasted garlic herb aioli, heirloom tomato, baby arugula, and smoked bacon. Served on toasted sourdough bread.
More about The Breakfast Bar

